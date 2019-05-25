Tyler, The Creator just blessed us with his new project, IGOR last week. The album serves as his follow-up to 2017's Flower Boy, an album that not only reached him more critical acclaim but a Grammy nomination as well. After a full week of the project's release and it's safe to say, there's a polarizing reception of the project. Tyler himself even admitted that it's not a rap album of any sorts but regardless, some people are already dubbing it one of the best projects of the year.

Lil Yachty is the latest rapper to praise Tyler for his new album, IGOR. Yachty took to Twitter and firmly claimed that Tyler will win a Grammy for his latest opus, writing, "Igor WILL receive a Grammy!" Given that it's on pace to be a commercial success, it seems like it will be a contender at the Grammys.

Yachty isn't the only Atlanta artist who's praised Tyler for his work. Another member of the QC family, Offset, took to Twitter a few hours after the album dropped, showing appreciation for the L.A. rapper. " NO CAP @tylerthecreator ALBUM ON SOME 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 DIFFERENT SHIT," he wrote on Twitter.

After listening to Tyler, The Creator's new album, do you think that it's AOTY worthy? Sound off in the comments and peep our review here.