Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty was a big fan of Nicki Minaj when he was growing up. However, when the time came for him to pick a side between the legendary rapper and her arch-nemesis, his labelmate Cardi B, he chose to be loyal to his Quality Control family. At the height of the catty feud between Nicki and Cardi, Lil Yachty took a stance and claimed that he would not collaborate with Nicki Minaj ever again. Last week, he seemingly tried to backpedal his previous comments, apologizing to Nicki and her fanbase and revealing that the rapper still has him blocked on social media.

During a subsequent interview with TMZ Live, Lil Boat admitted that he's tried different methods of getting back on the Queen's good side. He even tried to get his "Oprah's Bank Account" collaborator Drake to make things right between him and the Young Money rapper.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"It's the Barbz, man. They're still killing me," joked Lil Yachty during the video. "I woke up yesterday to a heated fire under my butt from the Barbz. The thing about that was, I think I'm just big on loyalty. I got a lot of love for Cardi B and she's damn near a family member. Through whatever, I'm gon' ride. I've loved Nicki Minaj since I was a child. [Last week] I went on Twitter and started retweeting my tweets from middle school of me praising Nicki and then I went on Instagram Live to let the world know that Nicki Minaj has me blocked. I even hit Drake, like, 'Yo Drake, tell Nicki I love her. I love her to death.' I checked this morning and I'm still blocked. I don't think it's working. I think she's standing on a strong foot but my love for Nicki and Cardi is forever. I love everybody!"

Do you think Nicki Minaj will ever forgive Lil Yachty? Watch the video below to hear Yachty discuss the beef.