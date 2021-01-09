We're just eight days into the new year and the continued chaos of 2020 has rolled into 2021. Aside from the political mayhem, trolling may have sparked a real beef between Lil Yachty and YK Osiris. The R&B singer became the target of a little teasing from some of his fellow artists including Yachty, DJ Mustard, Yella Beezy, 21 Savage, Meek Mill, and others, all over a Gucci jacket that he had says he had altered. It's been days of poking the bear and things escalated on Friday (January 8) when Yachty and Osiris appeared on Instagram Live together.

Just yesterday, Osiris was seen laughing as 21 Savage roasted him on Live, but throughout the day today, the trolling between Yachty and the singer intensified after Osiris rolled out an all-out attack on his trolls. There have been memes shared and personal jabs made, and on Live, the pair engaged in a heated exchange. In a clip, Osiris asks Yachty why he has "bebes" in his head, referring to the rapper's signature beads he wears with his braids.

"It's been four years already, man," said Osiris. Yachty calmly replied, "I know," before adding, "This what I'm saying. Explain to us why you sold your Rolls Royce for a Camry, a Nissan or whatever." The rapper was referencing a video that Osiris recently shared where he claimed he downgraded his luxury vehicles. Osiris said he was planning on purchasing a $3 million home "so it's priorities, I gotta get my priorities straight."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotNewHipHop® (@hotnewhiphop)

Yachty quickly asked, "Why you buying cars you can't afford and houses you can't afford?" The singer swiftly responded that he could "afford [his] cars for sure," but "they sit." Yachty wasn't on ball with that answer. "That's what you sayin' and you expect us all to believe that." Osiris doubled-down on his multi-million dollar purchase of a new residence, but his passion didn't make Yachty a believer.

"Don't be Lil Bow Wow, man. Don't start cappin'," said Yachty. Osiris proceeded to divert away from the conversation about his bank account and went back to attacking Yachty about his hair. Check out the memes below.

