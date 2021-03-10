Lil Yachty & The Good Perry's "Wanna Be Us" Was A Standout Cut From 'Lil Boat'

Five years ago, Lil Yachty emerged from the ranks of Soundcloud royalty to release his debut commercial mixtape Lil Boat. Released on Quality Control Music, Capitol Records, and Motown, the album peaked at the 106th position on the Billboard 200, but its seemingly unimpressive chart performance doesn't properly contextualize the impact that Lil Yachty had on the music industry in 2016. Following the viral success of "One Night," the Atlanta artist doubled down on his moment and released the fantastical, and actually decent, project Lil Boat.

In addition to Yachty's massive hit "One Night," Lil Boat also featured a full-on Atlanta extravaganza moonlighting as a remix to "Minnesota" and boasted an assortment of eclectic production from The Good Perry. One of the once close collaborators' best efforts on the tape, however, was "Wanna Be Us," which featured the two over bubbly, digital production, exchanging youthful verses about their newfound success.

Peep the video below and enjoy some vintage Yachty in honor of the five-year anniversary of Lil Boat.

Quotable Lyrics

I be posted up with Perry, I be counting up the guap

Keep a condom in my sock, 'cause these b*tches on my cock

I need a mouth full of rocks, and I need me a Rollie

Need a mansion for my brodies, need my diamonds to be dancin'