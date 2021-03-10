mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Yachty & The Good Perry's "Wanna Be Us" Was A Standout Cut From 'Lil Boat'

Joshua Robinson
March 10, 2021 11:11
Lil Yachty/Quality Control Music/Capitol Records/Motown
Lil Yachty/Quality Control Music/Capitol Records/Motown

Wanna Be Us
Lil Yachty Feat. The Good Perry

Lil Yachty and The Good Perry's youthful "Wanna Be Us" is a nostalgic gem from 2016.


Five years ago, Lil Yachty emerged from the ranks of Soundcloud royalty to release his debut commercial mixtape Lil Boat. Released on Quality Control Music, Capitol Records, and Motown, the album peaked at the 106th position on the Billboard 200, but its seemingly unimpressive chart performance doesn't properly contextualize the impact that Lil Yachty had on the music industry in 2016. Following the viral success of "One Night," the Atlanta artist doubled down on his moment and released the fantastical, and actually decent, project Lil Boat.

In addition to Yachty's massive hit "One Night," Lil Boat also featured a full-on Atlanta extravaganza moonlighting as a remix to "Minnesota" and boasted an assortment of eclectic production from The Good Perry. One of the once close collaborators' best efforts on the tape, however, was "Wanna Be Us," which featured the two over bubbly, digital production, exchanging youthful verses about their newfound success.

Peep the video below and enjoy some vintage Yachty in honor of the five-year anniversary of Lil Boat.

Quotable Lyrics

I be posted up with Perry, I be counting up the guap
Keep a condom in my sock, 'cause these b*tches on my cock
I need a mouth full of rocks, and I need me a Rollie
Need a mansion for my brodies, need my diamonds to be dancin'

Lil Yachty The Good Perry
Lil Yachty & The Good Perry's "Wanna Be Us" Was A Standout Cut From 'Lil Boat'
