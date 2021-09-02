After successfully dipping his toes into the investment world with Bhad Bhabie earlier this year, Lil Yachty has begun expanding his investment portfolio. According to Yahoo Finance, the rapper recently put some money into PlantFuel, “an all-new, premium Plant Fueled nutritional supplement brand.”

“I’m super excited about my new venture with PlantFuel. It’s brands like PlantFuel that inspire and allow me to stay actively involved creatively beyond just investing,” the 24-year-old said in a statement.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The company, which is set to launch this month, “aims to deliver the absolute best-possible products available, successfully bridging the gap between healthy, plant-based nutrition and peak performance.”

The eco-conscious brand also caught the attention of NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, who chose to invest in PlantFuel’s products.

“From day one, I was thoroughly impressed by my exploration of PlantFuel and its products. I am excited about my partnership with PlantFuel and delighted to join their team,” the sports star revealed.

Yahoo Finance reports that this is Yachty’s second deal through Scoop Investments, a venture capital fund that he announced back in June along with his manager, Adam Kluger. The duo, along with Bhad Bhabie, invested a whopping $1 million into a Jewish dating app called Lox Club.

According to HipHop DX, the “66” singer is reportedly looking to venture into new investments before 2021 comes to an end. Where do you think Yachty should spend his money?

