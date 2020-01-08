Lil Yachty & Sada Baby Harness Atlanta-Detroit Connection For "SB5" Song & Video

Last summer, Lil Yachty teased that he was putting together a mixtape that would bring together rappers from Detroit and Atlanta. The project would be called D To The A, taking inspiration from his well-received song with Tee Grizzley, "From The D To The A". Among the Detroit rappers that he was going to call upon for features, Yachty listed Sada Baby. While Yachty hasn't shared many updates on the status of his ATL-DET crossover project, a collaboration between him and Sada Baby just dropped, along with a music video. Yachty said that the project would precede his next album, Lil Boat 3, so perhaps "SB5" is a sign that he intends on following through with that plan.

You can't talk about Detroit rap today without mentioning the incredibly prolific Sada Baby. In 2019, he dropped two tapes and a bunch of loosies. He proved that he's entering the new decade with that same energy, as he released another mixtape, Brolik, just a few days into January.

Quotable Lyrics

My n****, I'm half woke

Still aware enough to tell your bitch I'm an asshole

I'm worried about cash flow, income, and getting the bag doe

I'm through the back door with my main bitch, can't get caught with my side hoe

- Sada Baby