mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Yachty & Sada Baby Harness Atlanta-Detroit Connection For "SB5" Song & Video

Noah C
January 08, 2020 10:07
446 Views
20
0
BigSquad Media Group via YouTubeBigSquad Media Group via YouTube
BigSquad Media Group via YouTube

SB5
Sada Baby & Lil Yachty

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
1 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

"D To The A" mixtape on the way?


Last summer, Lil Yachty teased that he was putting together a mixtape that would bring together rappers from Detroit and Atlanta. The project would be called D To The A, taking inspiration from his well-received song with Tee Grizzley, "From The D To The A". Among the Detroit rappers that he was going to call upon for features, Yachty listed Sada Baby. While Yachty hasn't shared many updates on the status of his ATL-DET crossover project, a collaboration between him and Sada Baby just dropped, along with a music video. Yachty said that the project would precede his next album, Lil Boat 3, so perhaps "SB5" is a sign that he intends on following through with that plan.

You can't talk about Detroit rap today without mentioning the incredibly prolific Sada Baby. In 2019, he dropped two tapes and a bunch of loosies. He proved that he's entering the new decade with that same energy, as he released another mixtape, Brolik, just a few days into January

Quotable Lyrics

My n****, I'm half woke
Still aware enough to tell your bitch I'm an asshole
I'm worried about cash flow, income, and getting the bag doe
I'm through the back door with my main bitch, can't get caught with my side hoe

- Sada Baby

Sada Baby
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  0
  446
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Sada Baby Lil Yachty Sada Baby d to the a mixtape detroit atlanta sb5 sb5 music video
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil Yachty & Sada Baby Harness Atlanta-Detroit Connection For "SB5" Song & Video
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject