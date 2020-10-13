Lil Yachty & Rio Da Yung OG Connect On “1v1”

Rio Da Yung OG has been steadily applying pressure on the game with each release. He’s been blowing up slowly but surely, the Michigan based rapper claimed his stake in the game with the release of City On My Back earlier this year.

This week, Rio Da Yung OG returned with his latest offering, “1v1” ft. Lil Yachty. The icy production is what you’d expect from Detroit, though the Flint, MI rapper turns it into his own. Yachty, specifically, has evidently found his own comfort zone within that style of production. He’s showcased this with his collaboration with Tee Grizzley, Sada Baby, and now, Rio Da Yung OG. The pair talk big sh*t and demolish the production, showcasing their cross-coastal chemistry with menacing bars and heavy flexes

Quotable Lyrics

Rio why you poppin' like that? There's a 6 in it

Step around my kitchen with my oven, there's a brick in it

Plain AP on my wrist, it's a brick on it

Damn, she cute and she thick, I'mma trick on it