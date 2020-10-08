NBA players are getting an extra night off as the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat will face off tomorrow night so, tonight, we're left wondering what to entertain ourselves with.

Thankfully, it looks like tonight's episode of Celebrity Family Feud will be worth our time, featuring none other than Lil Yachty and Macklemore as contestants.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Shot during pre-COVID days, Steve Harvey is unloading the episodes of the show that were filmed prior to everything shutting down, including a recent match-up between 2 Chainz and Big Boi. They ended up creating some memorable moments and we wouldn't be surprised if Lil Boat and Macklemore did so again tonight.

Despite how the hip-hop community generally feels about Macklemore, especially after he beat Kendrick Lamar for Best Rap Album back in 2014, the man is pretty funny. He did end up making some good songs over the course of his career, and he continues to be a draw for a mainstream music audience.

Lil Yachty is also hilarious, proving to be as relatable as they come with his latest surge in popularity on social media.

The two seem to match up well, with a short preview being uploaded to promote the episode.

Who do you think will win? Lil Yachty or Macklemore? Will you be watching tonight?