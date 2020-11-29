mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Yachty & Lil Baby Get Braggadocios On "Just How I'm Feelin'"

Alexander Cole
November 29, 2020 10:50
Just How I'm Feelin'
Lil Yachty Feat. Lil Baby

"Just How I'm Feelin'" sees Lil Yachty and Lil Baby at their best.


Lil Yachty has been having himself a big year and fans have fully taken notice. During the summer, Yachty dropped his Lil Boat 3 project and on Friday, he came through with a Deluxe version which is dubbed Lil Boat 3.5. So far, the new songs have come as a delight to his fans, especially the new track "Just How I'm Feelin'" which features the likes of Lil Baby.

In this particular song, Yachty and Baby can be heard trading bars over a skeletal trap beat that allows the MCs to shine. Both Yachty and Baby provide some menacing cadences all while spitting some braggadocios lyrics. Overall, it makes for a great song that will certainly hype you up. 

Quotable Lyrics:

I gotta stop takin' shit to the head and the heart, n****s hated on me from the jumpstart
N****s be actin' original, low-key be studyin' all of my private parts
I never tried to be joker, I always was ace and my daddy was king of hearts (Ayy)
Knew I'd be rich and be famous, I rapped in the mirror while cuzzo played Kingdom Hearts

