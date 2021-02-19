mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Yachty & Kodak Black Flash Luxury Rides In Visual To "Hit Bout It"

Erika Marie
February 19, 2021 00:39
In the music video to their new single, Kodak introduces Yachty to his mother before they take off and run around town.


His first weeks out of prison have been filled with adventure, and now Kodak Black surfaces on a track with Lil Yachty. We previously reported on these two hanging out together after a video went viral showing Yachty surprising Kodak with a gift of $50K in cash. The lavish present may have been given while they were filming the music video to their song "Hit Bout It," a track that Yachty called on Kodak to complete.

The single arrived on Friday (February 18) along with an accompanying music video that looks to be filmed around Florida as the two artists flex and flash their riches and expensive cars. The visual opens with Kodak bringing Yachty to his mother's home, something that Kodak is heard saying never happens because no one knows where his mother lives. Check out these two bonding and let us know if they have a hit on their hands.

Quotable Lyrics

My brother need a new tech, my mama want a new pet
These n*ggas flip-flop like every week, they in a new set
I know these n*ggas hate me 'cause I run like a nuisance
Too fly, over n*ggas heads like an air vent
Where I'm from, it's one way in and out like a camp tent

Lil Yachty Kodak Black
