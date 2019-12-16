Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty comes across as a happy-go-lucky dude. His red beaded braids and his high-pitched voice earned him a spot on the XXL Freshman List a few years ago and his cult-favorite mixtape Lil Boat remains one of his top projects to date. The 22-year-old has not been too active this year, contributing to the Quality Control compilation album and leaving much of the shine to his labelmates. Unfortunately, he's made his way back in the news for something that happened at Rolling Loud Los Angeles this weekend after he and his team were involved in a physical altercation with somebody.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

In a video that's making the rounds via TMZ, Lil Yachty can be seen attacking a man with his entourage, kicking him in a strong manner and running off after it was all said and done. The rapper and his homies were attempting to leave the venue but when they neared the exit, they tried talking some sense into somebody. The cause of the incident is not currently clear but, in the video, you can see that Yachty threw the first punch. He then proceeded to run after the man and kick him while he was down, joining the rest of his team in jumping him.

Lil Yachty has not commented on the fight yet. Watch below.