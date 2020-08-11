Lil Yachty & Future Embrace Imperfection With Glitchy "Pardon Me" Video

Lil Yachty and Future release the new music video for "Pardon Me" off "Lil Boat 3."

One of the highlights from Lil Yachty's new album Lil Boat 3 is surely his collaboration with Future, "Pardon Me." The track is booming, starting off with an infectious hook from Future. Lil Yachty jumps in for a verse afterwards, marking one of the top songs on the album.

Continuing to promote the new body of work, Quality Control's Lil Yachty is coming through with yet another music video from LB3 following his comments about how he believes he was snubbed from the MTV Video Music Awards.

While "Oprah's Bank Account" could probably have earned a nomination, "Pardon Me" is really just a typical rap video from 2020, utilizing glitchy visuals and showing both artists linking up and having a good time. The editing is intentionally choppy, allowing the team behind this video's production to get creative in how they wanted to present it.

Watch the new video above and let us know what you think.