Lil Yachty & Cochise Drop An Autotuned Banger in "Charmin'"

Alexander Cole
November 28, 2020 09:58
Charmin'
Lil Yachty Feat. Cochise

Lil Yachty and Cochise compare their enemies to toilet paper on "Charmin.'"


Lil Yachty has always been one of the more unique artists to emerge over the last few years thanks to his happy-sounding production and high-pitched vocal delivery. His original Lil Boat mixtape from 2016 is considered a cult classic and recently, Yachty came through with Lil Boat 3.5 which is an expansion of, you guessed it, Lil Boat 3.

One of the highlights of the Deluxe album is the track "Charmin'" which features the likes of Cochise. On this track, we are met with some upbeat production, all while Yachty and Cochise are laced in autotune. Both artists deliver lyrics about their enemies, comparing them to the softness of toilet paper. The flows are melodic, especially Cochise who delivers the Playboi Carti baby voice.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Had to pull a couple strings like a violin
Did a couple favors for my brother
He ran up them racks from a shelter
Sleepin' on the floor with no covers, yeah

