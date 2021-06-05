Rappers today have made it clear that business booms well beyond the recording booth, with many hip-hop heavyweights getting into various other forms of business.

The biz venture of choice for new age rap stars Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie just so happens to be matchmaking, as both emcees are now investors in a Jewish dating app called Lox Club.



Image: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Developers for the app describe it as "a virtual speakeasy hidden within an old-school deli." The key detail that makes Lox Club a little bit different than the rest is that it gives its users "actual human match-makers" instead of an algorithm. Adam Kluger, who helps manage both Bhad Bhabie and Lil Yachty, helped spearhead the deal as part of another joint venture with three other executives called Scoop Investments.

"J-Date screams desperation, J-Swipe is just a piece of shit. There’s a real gap in the marketplace,” Kluger said publicly of his belief in Lox Club, further adding, "I was just so surprised at how cool it was. Yachty and Bhabie saw the passion when I was talking about and everyone started asking me questions. Eventually I said we should come together and do it as a group."

While not everyone can claim to be a self-proclaimed "Jew with ridiculously high standards," we can definitely understand both artist's excitement in this new business opportunity. The Cash Me Outside queen showed her exhilaration via social media, even going as far as to give herself the moniker "big bag bhabie."

Check out her IG post below, and let us know if you think Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie investing in a Jewish dating app is a smart move or is love out of their league.