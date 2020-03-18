The 2016 XXL Freshman Class still stands out as one of the best of all time. At the time, we weren't sure how to perceive the rappers selected to represent that year in music but, as time has gone by, it has become clear that they were spot-on. Each member of the group has gone on to achieve big things, with the exception of a select few. Lil Uzi Vert, Denzel Curry, 21 Savage, Anderson .Paak, G Herbo, and more were all named as the hottest rising rappers of the year, joining Kodak Black and Lil Yachty. Although Lil Boat and Kodak Black haven't seen eye-to-eye on everything, the former still wants the best for his classmate.

"FREE DA REAL," wrote Lil Yachty on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself and Kodak Black from their cover shoot four years ago.



Kodak Black has been dealing with non-stop legal issues, including his most recent arrest and conviction on firearms charges. The Florida native had reportedly lied about being a convicted felon on documents to procure a gun, which is a crime in the state of Florida. He has been sentenced to forty-six months in prison.

Lil Yachty isn't the only person who has advocated for the release of the high-profile rapper. Many of his peers have also spoken out.

This week, Black found himself peeved after Megan Thee Stalliontook credit for one of his slogans, "Lemme drive the boat." He updated his social media pages to state that he was upset, but that he wouldn't be acting out of pocket over it.

Are we finally seeing signs of maturation from the young star?