Lil Xxel Recruits Coi Leray & Tyga For "What U Want"

Lil Xxel's new track "What U Want" is a perfect summer vibe that's bound to blare through speakers across BBQs and pool parties in the coming weeks. On his latest single, The Florida artist tackles Bankroll Got Its and Hitmaka's infectious production with some assistance from Tyga and Coi Leray.

Lil Xxel puts his effortless swagger and charisma on full display on "What U Want." His catchy rap-sing triplet flow meets the smooth talk of a player as he details his luxury spending habits on his ady. "I'll take you on trips, you just tell me the city, yeah/ In the islands, we be chillin'/ I got me a chÐµck so you know we be litty," he raps.

Tyga and Coi Leray perfectly complement the pop-friendly tune with equally infectious delivery and quotable bars to fill up your IG captions for the summer.

The music video is full of drip as it shows Lil Xxel, Coi Leray, and Tyga living the good life and spitting their respective verses.

Check out the music video for "What U Want" below!

Quotable Lyrics:

We gon' get rich, babe, huh (Uh-huh)

We gon' have rich sex, huh (Ooh Lord)

We gon' get lit, babe, yeah (Get lit)

We get big checks (We get big checks)