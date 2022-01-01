Lil Xan called out fans who have accused him of snitching on an Instagram live stream, Friday. Xan had alleged that his former manager, Stat Quo, helped enable his drug addiction by providing him with drugs whenever he asked.

"It's like half are saying, 'Yo, thank God you are spreading the word.' And the other half is, 'Oh, you're a snitch now, bro. He didn't make you do that.' All this stuff. Like, bro, I'm not a gang banger," Xan said of his followers.



Theo Wargo / Getty Images

He continued: "I'm a civilian. How am I a snitch? Did I go to court and rat on my gang? I don't have a gang. You can't snitch if you're not a fucking gang member, bro. Miss me with that. I'm trying to help other artists, particularly in my same similar situation, not die or go down the same path and get in bad deals."

"I'm doing this to help people, but a lot of the haters don't seem to get it," he added.

Xan discussed his former manager, earlier this week, and claimed that when he went through withdrawals and it affected it performance, Stat Quo "would make calls" and produce drugs for Xan.

