Lil Xan Returns With Designer-Laden "Like Me"

Alex Zidel
July 29, 2019 16:26
Like Me
Lil Xan

Lil Xan is back with a new single.


Lil Xan might not get a lot of love out here but his fans eat up every new release with fervour. The young man from Redlands, California knows that he's got a lot of haters but he doesn't seem to mind. He keeps on providing new sounds to his loyal supporters and even though his drops are sure to get a lot of negative comments, the positive ones actually outweigh those. Xan has a huge base overseas, constantly performing dates in Europe and elsewhere. On his latest single, he flaunts all his designer goods, stashing lean inside of his Gucci bag.

Name-dropping Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Prada in his chorus, Xan is back with another new song called "Like Me." What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

Air Force One, Nike-Nike on my feet
Asian women love me, my dick inside their tummy
You be on that fake shit
Talking 'bout how lame he is
I was at the corner store
Trying to fuck a couple whores

Lil Xan
SONGS Lil Xan Returns With Designer-Laden "Like Me"
