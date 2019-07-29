Lil Xan Returns With Designer-Laden "Like Me"

Lil Xan might not get a lot of love out here but his fans eat up every new release with fervour. The young man from Redlands, California knows that he's got a lot of haters but he doesn't seem to mind. He keeps on providing new sounds to his loyal supporters and even though his drops are sure to get a lot of negative comments, the positive ones actually outweigh those. Xan has a huge base overseas, constantly performing dates in Europe and elsewhere. On his latest single, he flaunts all his designer goods, stashing lean inside of his Gucci bag.

Name-dropping Saint Laurent, Balenciaga and Prada in his chorus, Xan is back with another new song called "Like Me." What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

Air Force One, Nike-Nike on my feet

Asian women love me, my dick inside their tummy

You be on that fake shit

Talking 'bout how lame he is

I was at the corner store

Trying to fuck a couple whores