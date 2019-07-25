As you all know, Lil Xan is one of the most disliked rappers on the entire planet. Whether people aren't fans because of his shocking take on Tupac Shakur's music or because they just don't like his music, Xan is generally still considered public enemy no. 1. Usually very active on social media, the leader of Xanarchy chose to ignore a recent incident that happened in concert when a fan grabbed his leg from the stage and tried to pull him down forcefully. Understandably, Xan cursed the man out after it happened.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

In a video that's been going around social media, Lil Xan can be seen performing one of his songs when somebody grabs his leg. Almost immediately, the artist falls down and tries to prevent the spectator from pulling him any further. He never ended up in the crowd but he was seriously close. Once Xan made his way back to his feet, security ran over to ensure he was okay and he began to curse out the fan. "Get the fuck out of here," he can be heard yelling. For once, the rapper has a point. When somebody is on stage, don't try grabbing their shoes or any other part of their body. Respect their privacy and let them do their job. Nobody is trying to assault you while at work...