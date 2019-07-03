So, we knew that Lil Xan and Billie Eilish looked pretty similar but the resemblance is seriously uncanny. Is this a photo of the pop superstar wearing temporary face tattoos or is it just Lil Xan wearing a wig? To be completely honest, we're not quite sure. We're leaning toward the latter but the fact that they look so similar is kind of creepy.



Jim Bennett/Getty Images

California-bred rapper Lil Xan already knows what he wants to dress up as for Halloween this year. We may still be a few months away but his costume is pretty clever since he pulls it off damn-near perfectly. Billie Eilish quickly became one of the biggest names in the world and she keeps quite a unique look. The singer wears almost exclusively baggy clothing and a limited amount of make-up. That made things easy for Lil Xan to morph into her for his Halloween fit and he absolutely nailed it. Putting on a blue wig and sticking out his tongue, the leader of Xanarchy showed all his fans his costume and people generally agreed that they look like twins. The resemblance is so uncanny that we can't even make out who is actually in the picture.

Take a look at Xan's perfect Halloween costume below.