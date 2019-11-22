Lil Xan Is On The Right Path In New Track, "Wrong Way"

He's come a long way, and he's not afraid to show it. On Monday, Lil Xan disclosed to TMZ that he is "completely sober now," despite suffering withdrawal-related seizures in his recent efforts to quit opioids. the 23-year-old rapper shared his goal to get sober publicly last November, and it looks like his success with this goal is improving.

On "Wrong Way," which features a mostly-Spanish verse from rapper Kidd Keo, Xan reiterates throughout the course of the song how far he's come with his consistent use of the phrase "b*tch I came a long way." While the song suggests this theme of accomplishment is mostly prosperous, due to the repetition of brand names like "Balmain," "Benz," and "Range Rover," it still feels like there is an underlying presence of his path to recovery in the track. Many of his previous songs include lyrics about drug use, but there isn't any inclusion of substance use in his latest track, pointing to his bright future as a sober man. He is still using the term "xanarchy" and going by the name "Lil Xan," though, instead of his legal name, Diego Leanos—which he told TMZ he would start releasing music under in an interview last year before checking into rehab, stating "no more celebrating or talking good about drugs." Maybe a name change is on the horizon for this Cali rapper.

Quotable Lyrics

Welcome with the b*tches, I be like Beyoncé

Everytime I get a check I spend it on Balmain

Hoppin' out the Benz inside a new Range Rover

Xanarchy Militia, I'm the heartbreak soldier