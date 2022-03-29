Lil Xan is on the way to rehab after being released from psychiatric hold. Per TMZ, the 25-year-old rapper spent three days in a ward after checking himself in on a 5150 hold. The rapper was suffering from a combination of exhaustion, dehydration, and depression from online bullying.

Now that Lil Xan has been cleared by doctors, he'll be released into the care of a rehab facility. He will continue working on his issues with substance abuse and mental health. On Wednesday (March 23), he posted photos to his IG story and admitted that he checked himself in on a 5150 hold. A 5150 is recognized as a temporary, involuntary commitment of those who may be a danger to themselves or others due to signs of mental illness.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"DIDN'T WANT TO EVEN LET PEOPLE KNOW HOW BAD IT WAS AFFECTING MY MENTAL HEALTH BUT I FEEL I SHOULD BEEN IN THE HOSPITAL ON A 51/50," he captioned an image of himself on a gurney. Lil Xan admitted that he suffered from bullying after outing his manager, Status Quo for allegedly supplying him with drugs back in December 2021.

"CRAZY EVER SINCE I SPOKE OUT AGAINST THE INDUSTRY SO MANY FALSE NARRATIVE VIDEOS ABOUT ME START SURFACING ON THE INTERNET LIKE WILDFIRE. IF YOU THINK I'M BROKE I ASK YOU TO DIG DEEPER AND DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH THEN BELIEVE A STUPID YOUTUBE VIDEO," Xan posted to his IG Story. He also asked that people stop spreading lies, as it is affecting his mental health.

In a since-deleted IG post, he also explained why he decided to out Status Quo. In the post, he admits to being a drug addict and doesn't put 100% of the blame on his former manager, but does believe Status Quo should pay for his crimes.





