Lil Xan Gets In His Indie Rock Bag With "My Girlfriend"

Lil Xan has always been a polarizing figure in the music industry although that hasn't exactly stopped him from doing his thing and remaining a prominent figure among his fellow SoundCloud-era artists. He is still dropping new tracks including the cut "My Girlfriend" which came out on Thursday.

What makes this song particularly interesting is the fact that it contains an indie rock instrumental that would fit in nicely with some of the bands that popped up during the early 2010s. Foster The People's "Pumped Up Kicks" certainly comes to mind here. As for the lyrics, Lil Xan doesn't seem to have many positive things to say about his girlfriend, who he believes is conniving behind his back.

Check out the track below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

You my little angel, my baby girl, you're my everything

You tell me you love me then tell me you hate me

Make up your mind before you go and betray

You was my baby but I have to see you lately