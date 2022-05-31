After a 30-day stint in rehab, Lil Xan was preparing to get back on the road and resume his career. Unfortunately, he's now announced that he's called it quits after a dispute with the opening act.



Rich Fury/Getty Images

Yesterday, Dropout Kings revealed that their show in Tampa, FL was canceled, as well as their show in Jacksonville, which was scheduled for tonight (May 31st). In a post shared to the band's Instagram, they called out Lil Xan for backing out of the tour at the last minute. "Straight up fuck Lil Xan 100% I don’t even care. Dude is a total piece of shit for doing this to all the artists and staff involved in this. Decided to do this to everyone after everyone already left for tour, then doesn’t even show up to his set for so what fest," the post reads.

In response, Xan explained that the opening act's management and booking agents were attempting to take advantage of him before calling them amateurs.

"U just wanted to promote ur homies under my name and we tried to work it out but your team is obviously new at this. If you guys were smart you wouldn’t burn bridges like that and act like you guys had the tour even planned right but have fun on your fuck lil xan tour," he wrote before elaborating further in the caption.

"S/0 @dropoutkingsaz have a great ‘fuck lil xan tour.’ I know you guys are new to this and I’m pretty sure you should talk with your booking agent Ashley on how bad she fucked the tour up for me and my team! But have fun on the tour fellaz," he continued. "My next tour is for my fans only not yours. wanna give them better openers and more Xanarchy. On top of that I just got out of rehab 2/3 months ago and wanna stay focused on my sobriety and a tour might damage that! But no, y’all team didn’t care as long as they made their money.”

Check out his post below.