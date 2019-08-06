His antics have often caused him to be front-page news in regards to controversy, but Lil Xan has found time to calm the storms long enough to complete his next project. The 22-year-old rapper announced on Instagram yesterday that his forthcoming EP will drop later on this month. He even revealed the title of the project, news that comes just a week after he shared his latest single, "Like Me."

"'The Xanarchist Cookbook' Dropping sometime In August ! 🖤," the rapper wrote. "This Ep is my best piece of work and I’m just gonna let the music speak for itself 🖤 Also thank you for all the positive Feedback on my new track 'Like Me' (link in bio) keep running the numbers up and I’ll keep dropping songs off the tape 🖤 Love to all my Xanarchist."

Xan has recently caused a few stirs after he shared that he'd relapsed and also pulled a handgun on a stranger at a gas station who heckled him over his "boring" comments about Tupac Shakur. His relationship with his girlfriend, Annie Smith, has also played out in the media as the on-again-off-again couple air out all of their personal business for the masses. They're blissfully together for now, but just a few months back he accused her of faking her pregnancy and demanded that she show him the paperwork.