In early December 2018, Lil Xan checked himself into rehab. At the time, the 22-year-old rapper, real name Nicholas Diego Leano, revealed to TMZ that he was addicted to various substances, including hydrocodone.“Basically a lot of opioids," he said. “I've been way worse in the past. I've actually been ten times worse than what I've been now. I want to do rehab just so I can get over this last hump or stretch so I can finally be just back to Diego."

Two weeks after admitting himself into a facility, he shared on social media that he was "out and sober." Anyone familiar with alcohol or substance abuse rehabilitation knows that relapses are apart of the recovery process. In an effort to be transparent with his fans about his road to recovery and to elicit support from followers, Xan shared on Instagram that he's had a minor setback with his addiction.

"I love you guys so much, wanted to let you guys know I’m tapering off the last bit of norcos I’ve been addicted to," he wrote. "You can get better I promise, there’s no shame in relapsing it happens to anyone who goes through these issues, I’ve been feeling like death from withdrawals but I know once I’m sober I’ll feel amazing, I love you guys to death and I’m forever grateful for my fans who have supported me through everything, and I thank my haters for teaching me that negativity on social media doesn’t matter at fucking all haha 😂💔 Love you 💔💔💔💔"