Lil Wop Shares New Album "Say Cheese"

Aron A.
August 30, 2021 20:47
Say Cheese
Lil Wop

Lil Wop shares a new project.


Lil Wop has always moved at his own pace. Even when he was signed to Gucci Mane's 1017, he was certainly a left-field addition to Gucci's revamped record label. His label situation may have changed but in many ways, he hasn't. He's maintained a dark, gothic presence in his aesthetic and sound which carries through on his latest release, Say Cheese. The rapper unveiled his latest project earlier today which consists of seven songs in total. Without any features attached to the project, Wop puts the spotlight on his songwriting and ability to craft records. Sure, there's an acquired taste for his sound but it's one that he's been perfecting over the years.

Check out the latest project from Lil Wop below and let us know if you're rocking with it. 

