Lil Wop Returns With Scratchy "XVII" Project

Atlanta rapper Lil Wop has been having a quiet year. After unleashing tons of hard-hitting tracks on his fans in 2018, people were wondering where the rising artist was hiding. Developing under the legendary Gucci Mane, The Wopster has officially returned and his appeal is stronger than ever.

If you're already familiar with Lil Wop's music, you know that he always comes through with that horror aesthetic. The rapper has one of the raspiest voices in the entire music industry and he fully utilizes it to expand on the creepy qualities of his vibe. On XVII, Wop packages seven new cuts together, dropping them on all streaming services and closing out the year with some ammo.

What do you think of this one?

Tracklist:

1. Play

2. A, B, C's

3. Where You Been?

4. Heaven Sent

5. Money Talk

6. Goblin

7. XVII