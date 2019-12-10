mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wop Returns With Scratchy "XVII" Project

Alex Zidel
December 10, 2019 12:19
86 Views
00
0
CoverCover

XVII
Lil Wop

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Lil Wop is back and his voice is raspier than ever.


Atlanta rapper Lil Wop has been having a quiet year. After unleashing tons of hard-hitting tracks on his fans in 2018, people were wondering where the rising artist was hiding. Developing under the legendary Gucci Mane, The Wopster has officially returned and his appeal is stronger than ever.

If you're already familiar with Lil Wop's music, you know that he always comes through with that horror aesthetic. The rapper has one of the raspiest voices in the entire music industry and he fully utilizes it to expand on the creepy qualities of his vibe. On XVII, Wop packages seven new cuts together, dropping them on all streaming services and closing out the year with some ammo.

What do you think of this one?

Tracklist:

1. Play
2. A, B, C's
3. Where You Been?
4. Heaven Sent
5. Money Talk
6. Goblin
7. XVII

Lil Wop 1017 Eskimo Records new mixtape new music atlanta
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Lil Wop Returns With Scratchy "XVII" Project
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject