Lil Wop Is "Enchanted"

The young Gucci Mane protégé Lil Wop has returned to put a spell on you. Wop has touched down with Enchanted, a new project that runs for a brief nine tracks. Short yet sweet, Enchanted is a trap heavy album that highlights heavy bass beats and braggadocious and dark lyrics. Wop's deep and raspy voice sounds like a scratch on a chalkboard at some points, just one of the few voice mixing issues on the project.

Other than the sometimes scratchy mixes, Enchanted plays smooth. Tracks like "Rags to Riches" and "Coming to Town" absolutely ride and will rattle your speakers like an earthquake is coming. Gucci Mane would undoubtedly be very proud. We recommend blasting this one on a system that is prepared to knock. Stream Enchanted everywhere now.