Lil Wop Blesses The Trap "This Christmas"

Karlton Jahmal
December 26, 2020 11:48
This Christmas
Feel the spirit of trap this holiday season.


This holiday, skip the cheerful happy music and dive into something a little more sinister. At least, that's what Lil Wop wants you to do. The Gucci Mane protege came through with Enchanted on Christmas, delivering a trap heavy holiday album that feels dark. "This Christmas" is a standout track on the project, although the name is a little deceiving. 

When most people think of a song called "This Christmas," they think of the cheerful, trumpet filled melody. However, Lil Wop changed this perception with his single. A very slow and deliberate bass shakes the instrumental as haunting synths create an eerie vibe. Wop lays down scratchy vocals that take the Christmas spirit and turns it into a trap production. 

Quotable Lyrics
On the seventh day of Christmas, I got some racks
Eighth day of Christmas, I got some packs (Ayy)
When I roll it up, it too loud, you know it's thrax
Is it Santa or a reindeer? No, it's a bag
Smokin' on exotic, yeah, this shit got me relaxed 

