Lil Wop Blesses The Trap "This Christmas"

This holiday, skip the cheerful happy music and dive into something a little more sinister. At least, that's what Lil Wop wants you to do. The Gucci Mane protege came through with Enchanted on Christmas, delivering a trap heavy holiday album that feels dark. "This Christmas" is a standout track on the project, although the name is a little deceiving.

When most people think of a song called "This Christmas," they think of the cheerful, trumpet filled melody. However, Lil Wop changed this perception with his single. A very slow and deliberate bass shakes the instrumental as haunting synths create an eerie vibe. Wop lays down scratchy vocals that take the Christmas spirit and turns it into a trap production.

Quotable Lyrics

On the seventh day of Christmas, I got some racks

Eighth day of Christmas, I got some packs (Ayy)

When I roll it up, it too loud, you know it's thrax

Is it Santa or a reindeer? No, it's a bag

Smokin' on exotic, yeah, this shit got me relaxed