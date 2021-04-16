Lil West Shares First Single Of 2021 With Summer-Ready "West Side"

Things have been relatively quiet from Lil West in recent months, but it seems that the Delaware native has been hard at work. The rising rapper shared two projects in 2019,Vex Pt. 1 and Vex Pt 2, and at the top of the quarantine in April 2020, West partnered with Brevin Kim for their genre-blending collaborative effort, Metallic Body Language.

Since that time, Lil West fans have been awaiting news regarding new releases, and on Friday (April 16), the rapper shared his latest single, "West Side." The track arrives courtesy of Republic Records and is his first release of 2021, but isn't expected to be his last. Lil West shared his excitement about his bouncy, Steezefield-produced single over on Instagram where he wrote, "Lets RAGE a lil bit & have fun [red devil emoji][fire emoji] love y’all and thank you for still rockin wit me."

Stream Lil West's "West Side" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Space and time

I always think about the old days

I ain't tryin' to go to my old ways

Cold days, life's sweet but I still road rage