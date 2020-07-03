mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil West Shares Fan Favorite "Give It All Up"

Erika Marie
July 03, 2020 01:51
Give It All Up
Lil West
Produced by Take A Daytrip & Russ Chell

Delaware native Lil West returns with the official drop of his single "Give it All Up."


Following his string of releases with Brevin Kim that later resulted in a collaborative EP titled Metallic Body Language, rising artist Lil West is back. The Delaware native has returned with a fan favorite that he previously independently released, but now that he's a Republic Records artist, it's time for "Give It All Up" to receive an official drop.

Lil West is known to skate from one genre to the next, often making it difficult to categorize the 20-year-old's style. The dreamy "Give It All Up" was originally shared by Lil West on his SoundCloud, but after demand from fans, he's back with the beloved single once again. The track is produced by Take A Daytrip [Lil Nas X, Sheck Wes, Travis Scott] and Russ Chell [Lil Nas X], so give it a few streams and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

I see the way you look at me and it hurts the most
Not much to say but I know for sure that you holding on
Making me burn myself out
I hope it all just works out
That's what's gon’ calm me down
Guess I’ma help myself

