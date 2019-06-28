Lil West Releases Tantalizing Visual For "Not Sure"

Lil West complements his Vex, Pt. 1 EP with a new music video.

Lil West has been making waves throughout the music industry this past couple of months. His single "Somedays" showed the artist's potential which was fully realized on his EP titled Vex, Pt. 1. The 7-track EP was released all the way back in March with Lil West dropping a visual to go with the lead single. Well, Lil West is back with yet another music video, this time for the track "Not Sure."

"Not Sure" is an emotional autotune ballad which sees West crooning throughout the rap instrumental. The artist pairs this mood by singing and rapping in front of some vibrant changing neon lights which helps set the scene appropriately. “’Not Sure’ is one of my favorite records. I felt like I painted a vivid picture that everybody could relate too. It’s all real situations,” West explained.

The Delaware artist is currently working on Vex. Pt 2 which is being highly anticipated by his growing fan base.

You can steam his Vex. Pt 1 mixtape below.