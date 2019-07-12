mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil West Is Stuck Between A Rock & A Hard Place On "Bad"

Erika Marie
July 12, 2019 00:41
290 Views
13
2
CoverCover

Bad
Lil West

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
8% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

It sounds as if he's shaping up his next project.


Delaware rapper Lil West is an artist on the rise who has been staking his place in the scene with his unconventional, genre-bending, hybrid sounds of hip hop, pop, and alternative music. He's recently released his experimental debut project Vex Part 1, and his return with his latest single "Bad" shows that he's setting the stage for the album's follow up: Vex Part 2

Just a few weeks back he gave us the visual for his single "Not Sure," a track that he's called one of his favorite records. His previous singles "Somedays" and "Not Sure" have already pulled in over 2.5 million streams on Spotify, and altogether, Vex Part 1 has racked up an impressive 10 million streams, globally. Lil West has also been tapped as one of Pigeons & Planes' "16 New Artists to Look Out For in 2019" and Noisey has stamped him as “the Delaware loner forging rap’s strange future.” Check out "Bad" and let us know what you think of Lil West's latest effort.

Quotable Lyrics

Aye, I got your back, I am the only one who understand
I also see the good in all the bad
I also see all the money in the bank
F*ckin' with you, it turned me to a mess,
I'm on the east but call me Lil West
I get so high I never f*ckin' land
I pull up with all the bands
Come get some

Lil West
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  3
  2
  290
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
Lil West
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil West Is Stuck Between A Rock & A Hard Place On "Bad"
13
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject