Lil West Is Stuck Between A Rock & A Hard Place On "Bad"

Delaware rapper Lil West is an artist on the rise who has been staking his place in the scene with his unconventional, genre-bending, hybrid sounds of hip hop, pop, and alternative music. He's recently released his experimental debut project Vex Part 1, and his return with his latest single "Bad" shows that he's setting the stage for the album's follow up: Vex Part 2.

Just a few weeks back he gave us the visual for his single "Not Sure," a track that he's called one of his favorite records. His previous singles "Somedays" and "Not Sure" have already pulled in over 2.5 million streams on Spotify, and altogether, Vex Part 1 has racked up an impressive 10 million streams, globally. Lil West has also been tapped as one of Pigeons & Planes' "16 New Artists to Look Out For in 2019" and Noisey has stamped him as “the Delaware loner forging rap’s strange future.” Check out "Bad" and let us know what you think of Lil West's latest effort.

Quotable Lyrics

Aye, I got your back, I am the only one who understand

I also see the good in all the bad

I also see all the money in the bank

F*ckin' with you, it turned me to a mess,

I'm on the east but call me Lil West

I get so high I never f*ckin' land

I pull up with all the bands

Come get some



