Lil West Delivers New EP "Final Home"

Lil West has returned with his brand new EP Final Home, a six-song endeavor released via Republic Records. At an easily digestible runtime of thirteen minutes, the project should serve as an excellent introduction for those looking to familiarize themselves with the genre-bending young rapper. And for those who have been riding with West since the onset, Final Home feels like the culmination of a long-running creative journey, one that spells promising things to come in the future.

Setting things off with "Date A Star," West reflects on romance with childlike innocence, a quality reflected in the Steezefield-laced instrumental. "Rosalia," which may or may not draw inspiration from the Latin pop superstar, tackles similar themes, as West once again slides over a vibey beat from Jay Vee. Musically, guitars are present and accounted for throughout, capturing the emotional aesthetic that West appears to be seeking. Nowhere is that more evident than on "West Side," a track that finds the young melodist veering closer to a mainstream pop sound than ever before.

Should you be interested in seeing where Delaware's Lil West is currently sitting on a creative level, be sure to check out Final Home right now and sound off with your thoughts below.