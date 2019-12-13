Lil West Delivers Haunting "Pay Me (Remix)" Ft. Night Lovell

A week ago, Brevin Kim shared the Lil West-assisted remix to their single "the wedding!," and now Lil West has returned with a remix of his own. The Delaware artist's song "Pay Me" was featured on his mid-September release Vex Part 2, and on Friday morning Lil West has dropped off the remix featuring Night Lovell.

The track's haunting, slow build shows yet another side of West as the multi-genre artist continues to grow with each project. The single is produced by Roy Lenzo, Russ Chell & Take A Daytrip, and while the "Pay Me (Remix)" doesn't stray far from the original version, Night Lovell's addition gives it just enough edge to stand out. Give it a few spins and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Cover my scars up with a bandage, don't try to fall in love and then panic

Baby I'm a star, I'm used to all of the cameras

I got guap, don't treat me like I'm an average

Falling a victim to all the bullshit, fuckin' with me you'll be in a foreign

She comin’ with me ’cause she like explorin', baby tell ’em what you seen