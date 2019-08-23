Lil West Delivers A Mellow, Pop-Heavy Single With "Hot Sauce"

Up-and-coming hip hop artist Lil West has returned with another single. The 20-year-old Delaware-raised artist has shown through his projects that when it comes to his artistry, he's multi-faceted. Although he's categorized in the genre of hip hop, West often borrows from rock, ambient, and soulful notes to create a sound that is all his own.

On Friday morning, West shared his latest single "Hot Sauce," a track that is said to be featured on his forthcoming album, Vex Pt. 2. On "Hot Sauce," listeners find Lil West once again displaying his singing abilities to a guitar-strumming beat. This track has more of a pop sound, once again proving that West is a versatile artist who is difficult to compartmentalize. Meanwhile, West shared on Instagram that Vex Pt. 2 will be released sometime in September, but he didn't give details on the exact date. Check out "Hot Sauce" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Take her to the condo

Beatin' her lil' booty like they bongos

Baby, I'm the plug like a dongle

I don't tell no jokes like Donald

She wanna kiss, tryna give my ass mono

Lil' Twitter ass neeks tryna follow

I got a redhead bitch like hot sauce

Big racks in this bitch, make her count it up