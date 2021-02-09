mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil West & PpgCasper Zoom Through "Go-Kart"

Joshua Robinson
February 09, 2021 10:31
Go-Kart
Lil West & PpgCasper

Lil West and PpgCasper's speedy single "Go-Kart" clocks in right around two minutes.


Delaware artist Lil West, known for projects such as That's Too MuchIndigo, and Vex, had a relatively low-key 2020. Last year, he shared a few singles as well as the six-track Hustle and Motivate EP in August. After that project's release, Lil West remained quiet on the music front, but in the final days of 2020, he took to Instagram and declared, "After New Years, I'm dropping and I WONT STOP."

Now, it looks as if Lil West is keeping his promise. Today, the Delaware artist has shared a new song and music video with New York artist PpgCasper. The song, titled "Go-Kart," is ironically a speedy affair, as both Lil West and PpgCasper get their verses off in a matter of just two minutes. Sonically, however, "Go-Kart" is anything but rushed. The moody and atmospheric production provided by rising beatmakers Sinful K and Ryanjacob keeps things smooth and sharply contrasts with the song's recurring theme of speeding in foreign cars.

"Go-Kart" also shines a light on alternative Hip-Hop artist PpgCasper, who has been catching eyes with his contagious melodies. After hearing this left-field collaboration, what are your thoughts on Lil West and PpgCasper's chemistry?

Quotable Lyrics
Ride fast, in a foreign
I'm gettin' head, in the morning
Got a bag, and started scoring
My life's fast, I hope it's worth it

Lil West
