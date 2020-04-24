mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil West & Brevin Kim Team Up On Genre-Bending Track "Violin"

Alexander Cole
April 24, 2020 12:08
176 Views
01
0
Image via Nomad RecordsImage via Nomad Records
Image via Nomad Records

Violin
Lil West Feat. Brevin Kim

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
13% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Lil West & Brevin Kim brought some autotuned melodies to the first track off of their collaborative "Metallic Body Language" EP.


Delaware rapper Lil West has been making a name for himself over the last couple of years, especially thanks to his two 2019 EPs Vex, Pt 1, and Pt 2. Lil West likes to mix up his sounds quite a bit as he provides listeners with moody trap bangers that also have a hint of 2000s pop-punk and emo. Today, Lil West dropped a collaborative EP with duo Brevin Kim, who is also known for their genre-bending ways.

Metallic Body Language has four tracks and the opening effort, "Violin," showcases the range that both artists possess. The song starts with Brevin Kim's signature distorted autotune sound that carries through the opening parts of the track. By the second half of the song, Lil West is ready to come in and showcase his fast flow and melodic singing voice.

If you've been looking for a hip-hop project that wears its 2000s rock influences on its sleeve, then check this out.

Quotable Lyrics:

All damn day you been on my mind
I'm thinking about you
If it's hot outside I'm gonna be your head
And keep you cool
I don't think about none of these hoes
I be in my zone

Lil West Brevin Kim new song new music new ep violin Metallic Body Language
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Lil West & Brevin Kim Team Up On Genre-Bending Track "Violin"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject