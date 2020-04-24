Lil West & Brevin Kim Team Up On Genre-Bending Track "Violin"

Delaware rapper Lil West has been making a name for himself over the last couple of years, especially thanks to his two 2019 EPs Vex, Pt 1, and Pt 2. Lil West likes to mix up his sounds quite a bit as he provides listeners with moody trap bangers that also have a hint of 2000s pop-punk and emo. Today, Lil West dropped a collaborative EP with duo Brevin Kim, who is also known for their genre-bending ways.

Metallic Body Language has four tracks and the opening effort, "Violin," showcases the range that both artists possess. The song starts with Brevin Kim's signature distorted autotune sound that carries through the opening parts of the track. By the second half of the song, Lil West is ready to come in and showcase his fast flow and melodic singing voice.

If you've been looking for a hip-hop project that wears its 2000s rock influences on its sleeve, then check this out.

Quotable Lyrics:

All damn day you been on my mind

I'm thinking about you

If it's hot outside I'm gonna be your head

And keep you cool

I don't think about none of these hoes

I be in my zone