Lil West & Brevin Kim Release New Anti-Pop Project "Metallic Body Language"

Bubbling under the radar for the last couple of years, Lil West is one of the most slept-on artists in the rap game today. He has made his name off of his clever wordplay and alternative style. The Delaware native offers something different in today's music landscape, attempting to push the genre boundaries and proving so with his brand new collaborative project with Brevin Kim.

Lil West has been working with Brevin Kim for the last few months, perfecting their Metallic Body Language EP which has just earned a release via Nomad Records and Republic Records. The new four-pack is officially available now, containing the two previously-released singles "Luck" and "Bleach."

Listen to the anti-pop record below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Violin

2. Bleach

3. Luck

4. Say No More