The Lil WeezyAna Music Festival went down last Saturday, September 7 for the fifth year in a row, and TIDAL will exclusively livestream all of the performances.

The Lil WeezyAna lineup included a who's who of hip-hop and R&B acts including Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, Kash Doll, Saweetie, Trey Songz, Melii, Leven Kali, and Akbar V. TIDAL members can check out all the action from the New Orleans-based music fest starting at 4:30pm ET via TIDAL.com/Weezyana.

TIDAL’s livestream of Lil WeezyAna Festival closes out "TIDAL X: Festival Season" – a slate of summer festivals exclusively livestreamed on the platform to give fans front row access to their favorite artists.