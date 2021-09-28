Lil Wayne's "Used 2" Is A "Carter V" Standout 3 Years Later

Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V isn't exactly a "throwback" in the truest sense. Yet if fans go by how long they waited for Weezy's fifth Carter drop, it feels like the project has been existing for an eternity. Today, Tha Carter V officially turns three, prompting a new conversation about where the album ranks in the context of the series.

While it's unlikely that a clear consensus will be reached on that front, one thing is certain -- "Used 2" remains an underrated highlight, one that all too often flies under the radar due to its late placement on the tracklist. Produced by the united efforts of Infamous, Prince 85 & Metro Boomin, the dark track provides Wayne ample space to unleash some incredible and violent bars. "I remember you, I was never into you," he raps, his cadence locked in a feral frenzy. "I tell my shooters, shoot you and whoever resemble you / and every member who had been a friend of you or kin to you."

With Tha Carter V continuing to age gracefully, how do you feel about the album three years later?

Quotable Lyrics

Your blood all over the scene, it look like red cheap wine

I'm smoking on a key lime, you look like tea time

Look like honey to my beehive, I close your sweet eyes

Shoot ya in ya head, give ya ass three eyes

And you still ain't seen a fucking thing until you C5

