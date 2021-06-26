Millions of Lil Wayne fans agree that Tha Carter III was his best album in the series. In fact, Wayne was the hottest rapper on the planet at the time of its release. He was on an unprecedented feature run, and had dropped some of the biggest rap records of the decade at that point. Tha Carter III went on to sell a million copies in the first week, solidifying Weezy as a monster. Now, 13 years later, the album is still going strong.

According to Chart Data, the 16-track album recently surpassed the one billion streams mark on Spotify.

Wayne celebrated the 13-year anniversary of the album on Instagram earlier this month. “Happy 13th to the project that really showed me my fans/supporters have love for me,” Wayne captioned a photo of the album's cover art. “We did ‘Amilli’ the first week in a time where sales were down because of piracy/bootlegging!!! For that I’ll forever be grateful!”

The album featured bangers such as "Lollipop," "Got Money," "Mrs. Officer," "Mr. Carter," "Comfortable," "A Milli," "Shoot Me Down," and "Let The Beat Build." The album is a flawless play through and you should go bump it one time on this gorgeous weekend.