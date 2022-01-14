Lil Wayne's "Sorry 4 The Wait" Is Officially On Streaming Services

The peak of Lil Wayne's career is often regarded as his mid-aughts mixtape run leading to the release of Tha Carter III. Following the release of No Ceilings, the rapper did a stint behind bars in New York for a gun charge. He returned home triumphantly with Sorry 4 The Wait as his first post-prison project as fans anticipated the release of The Carter IV.

Finally, Sorry 4 The Wait is available on streaming services. At the wee hours of the morning, the project became available on DSPs with four additional songs, "Cameras" ft. Allan Cubas, "Lil Romeo," "Anti-Hero" ft. Lil Tecca, and "Bleu Snappin'," produced by Yung Bleu.

Mack Maine informed Billboard in November that they would be uploading another mixtape to streamers, following the success of No Ceilings. Additionally, he said that he's hoping to have all of Wayne's mixtape catalog available on DSPs in the future.

Which Lil Wayne mixtape do you want to see uploaded to DSPs next? Let us know in the comment section below.