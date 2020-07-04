mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne's "Post Bail Ballin" Will Give You Some 2015 Nostalgia

Alexander Cole
July 04, 2020 09:22
Image via Lil Wayne
Image via Lil Wayne

Post Bail Ballin
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne's "Free Weezy Album" tape is finally on streaming services.


Back in 2015, Lil Wayne was having numerous problems with Birdman, especially when it came to The Carter V. The hip-hop mogul wasn't letting Wayne drop the album, which led to lots of frustration. As a result, Wayne went on a mixtape run, which included his 2015 effort Free Weezy Album. Up until yesterday, this tape wasn't on streaming services, although this has clearly changed.

One of the standouts from that mixtape is "Post Bail Ballin" which sees Wayne deliver a plethora of bars, while also offering up a catchy hook. The song will certainly take you back to Wayne's mid-2010s output, and we're glad to finally have this one back on the internet, at least in a new capacity.

Quotable Lyrics:

Uh, hundred thousand on a small ass chain
Hundred thousand on a bottle champagne
Half a million for a watch with no diamonds
Brought cash to the jewelers, still had change
Ooh, sharks in the crib and in the backyard
Elevator in the house, never got stuck
I just looked in the mirror, got star struck

