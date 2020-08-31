Lil Wayne's classic mixtape No Ceilings may have released in 2009 but, eleven years later, his fans were still ecstatic to be able to access it more easily on streaming services across the internet.

Releasing the project on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, and everywhere else, an abbreviated version of No Ceilings was made available for the first time on streaming services last week. Although nine songs were left off (likely because of clearance issues) and some song titles were altered, Lil Wayne is still expected to make a big first-week splash with the mixtape.

According to Hits Daily Double, the legend is projecting around 24,000 to 27,000 equivalent album units during the first week of No Ceilings on streaming platforms. In comparison to the other releases of the week, we would say that's a pretty major feat for Tunechi, especially considering he made this eleven years ago.

Katy Perry is looking set to grab the top debut of the week as her new album averages anywhere between 50,000 and 60,000 album units. Metallica is right behind them with approximately the same numbers while Internet Money is looking at 27,000 to 32,000 equivalent units.

Is this a big win for Lil Wayne? With No Ceilings 3 coming up soon, it looks like releasing his old mixtapes for streaming is paying off quite well for Wayne.

