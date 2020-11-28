Lil Wayne is a legend in every respect of the word and whenever he comes through with a brand new release, fans pay attention. Recently, it was revealed that Wayne would be dropping No Ceilings 3 and that it would be hosted by the likes of DJ Khaled. The hype was certainly palpable especially given the fact that the mixtape was being released by Datpiff, first. Of course, this immediately hit fans with some nostalgia as we all remember heading over to Datpiff during the infamous mixtape era.

Fans expected the project to drop at midnight yesterday but no such thing occurred. Instead, fans were forced to wait and they didn't know when it would eventually drop. In the end, Datpiff came through at 9 PM EST and gave fans the 20-track project that boasts features from Drake, Young Thug, Gudda Gudda, Cory Gunz, and a whole host of others.

So far, fans have been loving the project, and understandably so. In fact, the biggest standout so far is the "B.B. King Freestyle" which features the likes of Drake. Fans couldn't help but note Wayne and Drake's chemistry here as we get a track that will most likely end up on some "Best Of 2020" lists.

For many others, the rollout for this album was a nice taste of nostalgia that helped make 2020 just a bit more palatable. With Datpiff's website being overrun with music fans, it felt like 2011 again which is certainly something to celebrate given the events of the past year.

Check out what people had to say about the album, below.