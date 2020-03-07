Lil Wayne's "Mama Mia" Visuals Are Creepy As Hell

Lil Wayne entered into some weird territory with the music video for "Mama Mia," complete with talking CGI babies and animate mannequins.

Lil Wayne dropped the visuals for his track, "Mama Mia," off his most recent album, Funeral, and the results might have you feeling a little uneasy. Wayne shared a teaser of the music video via MTV on Friday, but the 30-second snippet hardly prepared us for the weirdness that ensued.

The video starts off normal enough before quickly veering into some pretty strange territory. At moments where Wayne mentions things like "maggots" or "crocodiles," the video cuts to jarring, close-up images of the creatures. The most disturbing element of the video is probably the talking CGI baby, reminiscent of the horrifying, hallucinatory heroin withdrawal scene from 1996's Trainspotting. However, the creepiest thing about the video might just be the fact that it doesn't totally commit to the creepiness. Off-putting visuals like mannequins having a feast are contrasted with old-hat shots of Wayne surrounded by twerking women. Wayne didn't go full horror movie, uncanny valley on us, balancing out the troubling content with some of the most common music video activities. See for yourself and let us know what you think of the visuals.