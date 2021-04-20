There's been an influx of members of the hip-hop community venturing into the growing legal cannabis industry. After all, it has been predicted by numerous experts to be worth up to 33.1 billion USD globally by 2021. Jay-Z and Snoop Dogg have both dabbled into the industry a bit with their own brands, and many others have followed suit.

Lil Wayne launched his GKUA cannabis line in December of 2019 in California and has since expanded to other legal states like Michigan and Colorado. The rap mogul announced today (4/20) that he will be teaming up with his GKUA cannabis line to put on a series of virtual and in-person events, one of which is set to take place on August 13th at the Los Angeles Coliseum.



Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The promotional flyer for the UPROAR at The Torch event reads, "Lil Wayne, Young Money & Friends: UPROAR." Virtual tickets for the Mandolin live stream will go on sale today, while in-person tickets for the event will become available starting next month.

“GKUA is about feeling inspired,” Lil Wayne said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to sharing that GKUA inspiration from the LA Coliseum. It is time to celebrate with friends.”

“Weed inspires me and I’m all about spreading the love,” Wayne added. “The culture is thriving in Oklahoma so I’m happy to bring them the quality and potency of that GKUA.”

GKUA's official Instagram page also announced a sweepstake for tickets to the event. "WIN FREE TICKETS to UPROAR â¡ï¸ Lil Wayne, YoungMoney & Friends 8/13 @ the Torch at the LA Memorial Coliseum - RSVP Today (link in bio) + Enter to WIN 2 free tickets * follow us, comment UPROAR and tag 3 friends," wrote the cannabis brand

Based on the information available thus far, it's shaping up to be a pretty colossal event. In the meantime, you can use the Weezy Weed Finder here to try out some GKUA weed.

Happy 4/20!

