Denise Bidot and Lil Wayne appear to have broken up for good. The couple had seemingly been on a rocky road as of late, no longer sharing the same sort of lovey-dovey messages on social media that they once did. At one point, they had unfollowed each other on Instagram and Twitter following Lil Wayne's support of President Donald Trump, which seemingly led to a short-lived breakup. However, they tried to work things out, getting back on one another's good sides before crumbling again this week.

You'll notice that Denise Bidot is no longer following anybody on Instagram, once again getting rid of any proof that she's still with the rapper. Likewise, Lil Tunechi is only following child star Taylen Biggs, runway model and self-proclaimed "youngest fashion critic".

In addition to unfollowing each other, Denise Bidot shared a cryptic post, which many believe is directed at Lil Wayne. "Pretty disappointing when you defend someone throughout everything and they turn out being just as sh*tty as everyone said they were," she wrote on Instagram Stories.

The situation seems too spot-on to not be about her possible ex-boyfriend, who battled his fair share of controversies last year, including his Trump endorsement, which earned him a lot of backlash online.

Earlier on in their relationship, Bidot opened up and said that Lil Wayne was the first person she dated in over a decade, claiming that she was in love with the rapper. Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as though things worked out for them.